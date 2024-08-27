Fousheé – 100bux

Jamaican-American iconoclast Fousheé shares a new single “100bux” alongside an accompanying visualizer.

This marks the third release off her upcoming album Pointy Heights out September 13th via RCA Records.

“100bux” is a chameleonic fusion of the alt-pop foundation she built on softCORE with clear Reggae and Ska influences. “100bux” sets off with a grungy baseline, and later finds Fousheé interpolating Musical Youth’s iconic track “Pass the Dutchie.” After recently visiting her family’s land in Jamaica for the first time since she was a kid, and consequently diving deeper into her mother’s history as a member of the 1980s all-female reggae group PEP, Fousheé’s forthcoming album is a mosaic of her past and present.

