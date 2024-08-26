Kiana V – Sana

Filipina R&B songstress, Kiana V, returns today with her latest single, “Sana”.

The blissful track samples, “Sana Maulit Muli”, a powerful ballad by her Filipino-Puerto Rican father and Filipino music industry icon Gary Valenciano, and written with her mother Angeli Pangilinan. Sung in both English and Tagalog, “Sana” speaks to the universal longing for second chances and the enduring power of love. A rapturous R&B-tinged ode to her parents, the song was announced on her father’s birthday and comes out on her mother’s birthday.

Dripping with bittersweet authenticity and questioning what it means to move through the conflicting feelings of longing, hopefulness, and heartbreak, Kiana V sings, ““So I’ma dip /Shoulda known / You could stay / I’ma go / We’ve doing it your way for too long”. With her crooning soul stylings, honey-smooth vocals, and the effortless weaving of Tagalog with English, Kiana V simultaneously stays true to her roots and reaches new heights, transcending boundaries and making us melt with the push-and-pull of yearning for that true love that got away.

““Sana” is a song for and about all the ones that got away,” Kiana says. “It’s about acknowledging that you wouldn’t change the past, but you can’t bring this person with you into the future.”

Kiana is working on a full-length project set to drop in early 2025.

#kianavee