Kehlani ft Lucky Daye – When He’s Not There

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani has unveiled a brand new single, “When He’s Not There,” feat. available now via Atlantic Records.

The track heralds the upcoming arrival of Kehlani’s much anticipated new mixtape, While We Wait 2, arriving this Wednesday August 28.

“When He’s Not There” continues a landmark year for Kehlani following the triumphant release of her acclaimed fourth studio album, CRASH.

Kehlani will keep the party going on her upcoming CRASH WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the trek’s 31-city North American run kicks off September 4 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN and then travels the continent through early November. Highlights include stops at such famed venues as Chicago, IL’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (September 6), Brooklyn, NY’s Barclays Center (September 20), Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (October 30), and San Francisco, CA’s Chase Center (November 2). Kehlani will be joined on the tour by special guests Flo and Anycia.

SEPTEMBER

4 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

6 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

OCTOBER

1 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factor

12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

NOVEMBER

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

