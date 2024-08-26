Kehlani ft Lucky Daye – When He’s Not There
Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani has unveiled a brand new single, “When He’s Not There,” feat. available now via Atlantic Records.
The track heralds the upcoming arrival of Kehlani’s much anticipated new mixtape, While We Wait 2, arriving this Wednesday August 28.
“When He’s Not There” continues a landmark year for Kehlani following the triumphant release of her acclaimed fourth studio album, CRASH.
Kehlani will keep the party going on her upcoming CRASH WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the trek’s 31-city North American run kicks off September 4 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN and then travels the continent through early November. Highlights include stops at such famed venues as Chicago, IL’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (September 6), Brooklyn, NY’s Barclays Center (September 20), Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (October 30), and San Francisco, CA’s Chase Center (November 2). Kehlani will be joined on the tour by special guests Flo and Anycia.
SEPTEMBER
4 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
6 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
OCTOBER
1 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factor
12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
NOVEMBER
2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
#kehlani