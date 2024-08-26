Babel Map – Not This Time

Harrisburg, PA band Babel Map share the first single, “Not This Time”, from their forthcoming album Teeth today via Echoes & Dust.

Teeth: the structure of enamel coated bone used for survival and defense in life, yet left intact, telling identification in the afterlife.

Teeth, Babel Map’s forthcoming 3rd album was recorded by Kurt Ballou (God City Studio, Converge) mastered by Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna) in the spring of 2024. Prior to beginning the writing of Teeth, the group describes this chapter as an evolutionary time for them as a change in lineup allowed for a progressive increase in experimentation with song structure.

Past albums were written and recorded mostly from playing songs in a live setting. Falling into a sound that they had never explored before, the quartet came together with blank ideas, pressed record and just built a song.

Once the album was complete, the band then began practicing live as a four piece to prepare for recording and now live performance. Babel Map explains the symbolism behind the title, as it is both about “showing your teeth,” but also “leaving a permanent piece of yourself behind for the world to reflect on.”

