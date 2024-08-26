Allegra Krieger – Came

Allegra Krieger’s highly anticipated new LP Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine is less than a month from its September 13th release on Double Double Whammy.

The follow up to Krieger’s breakthrough 2023 album, I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane.

The album’s early singles, the spare spoken-word piece “Into Eternity” and the larger arrangements of “Never Arriving,” have both introduced new elements of Krieger’s sound over the last few months, and today she is returning with another preview of her forthcoming album, a track called “Came.

Much of Krieger’s new LP was recorded with drummer, William Alexander, and her bassist Kevin Copeland and guitarist, Jacob Drab. The full band bring a heightened sense of drama to the album’s arrangements, which contrasts the quieter approach of Krieger’s previous LP. There are noisy interludes, jazz-inflected discursions, impactful stops and starts, and occasional spaces for Krieger to stretch out her impressive vocal range. This is most prominent on the dazzling climax of “Came,” an album standout that provides one of the most arresting moments in Krieger’s catalog to date.

Krieger says of the track:

This song is about depression and feeling stuck in destructive patterns. It’s about wanting to connect with something outside of yourself and giving in to that impulse.

In support of the album Krieger will tour in the fall with Greg Mendez, and she has just announced an in store at Rough Trade’s Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

Tour Dates

9/10 – Rough Trade – NY

10/17 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC *

10/18 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA *

10/19 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA *

10/21 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH *

10/22 – The Bishop – Bloomington, IN *

10/23 – Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI *

10/24 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN *

10/25 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL *

10/26 – Lager House – Detroit, MI

10/27 – The Drake – Toronto, ON

10/29 – The Rockwell – Somerville, MA

10/30 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY *

* = w/ Greg Mendez

