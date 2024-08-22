Why Bonnie – Three Big Moons

Why Bonnie, the New York-based project of Blair Howerton, unveil a new single/video “Three Big Moons” from their forthcoming album, Wish on the Bone, out August 30th via Fire Talk.

Set on a distant planet inspired, in part, by a sci-fi novel, the gorgeous and aching track is “about how isolation can be equal parts comforting and lonely,” Howerton explains. “They pinned a note to my collar/ It said ‘we couldn’t save her’/ And dropped down the American Flag/ Like it was a favor,” Howerton sings. When she mentions Houston, it’s not only to reference her childhood home, but also NASA. “Houston, we have a problem/ So many that I can’t, I just can’t solve them.”

Although Wish on the Bone is untethered from the particulars of landscape or genre, its fixation on what it might look like to lead an authentic life grounds the record in place. “I’ve changed since [90 in November], and I trust that I’ll probably continue to change,” Howerton says. Curiously, that sense of personhood made Howerton trust herself more, both in personal relationships and in the studio. Though Howerton may change, her convictions are steadfast, as is her sense of moral responsibility. With Wish on the Bone, Howerton is wide-eyed and waiting, reminding herself, even on the worst days, that despair is not inevitable.

Why Bonnie will be touring the states this coming September, with shows in Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, and more.

Why Bonnie Tour Dates

Thu. Aug. 29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^

Fri. Sep. 20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

Sat. Sep. 21 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf

Sun. Sep. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Tue. Sep. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Wed. Sep. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Thu. Sep. 26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Fri. Sep. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

^ w/ Sex Week

#whybonnie