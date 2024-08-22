Upsahl – Tears On the Dancefloor

Today, pop provocateur UPSAHL releases her new single and accompanying music video titled “Tears on the dancefloor,” out now via Arista Records.

The new single comes ahead of her 40+ date international 2024 “Melt me down” headline tour kicking off next month.

“Tears on the dancefloor” is the latest offering in UPSAHL’s new era as she continues to demonstrate her sonically elevated new sound. An instantaneous earworm, the track is a nod to her love of Timbaland-era Nelly Furtado with sultry, husky vocal tones effortlessly flipping elastic in higher registers. UPSAHL captures the moment when you realize you’re finally over it, free from heartbreak, and finally feeling like yourself again. Riding high off the success of Deadpool and Wolverine and the revival of Wesley Snipes’ iconic titular character, the music video for the track is an homage to the opening scene from the 1998 film Blade, set on a body-to-body dancefloor with an all-consuming sound teeming with energy.

On the track, UPSAHL shares: “Tears on the dancefloor” is about feeling mysterious, while vulnerable and emotional at the same time. It was inspired by those nights out that sometimes end in tears – to be honest, that shit feels like free therapy. When we made this song, we had been listening to a lot of Nelly Furtado, so the production was heavily inspired by Timbaland and the overall vibe of the early 2000s. These are my favorite types of songs, the ones that are secretly kind of sad, but can still be played at the afterparty.”

UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

^Festival

August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^

September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage

September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips

September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish

September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2

November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2

November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3

November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette

November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ

November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club

November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum

#upsahl