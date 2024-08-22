Upsahl – Tears On the Dancefloor
Today, pop provocateur UPSAHL releases her new single and accompanying music video titled “Tears on the dancefloor,” out now via Arista Records.
The new single comes ahead of her 40+ date international 2024 “Melt me down” headline tour kicking off next month.
“Tears on the dancefloor” is the latest offering in UPSAHL’s new era as she continues to demonstrate her sonically elevated new sound. An instantaneous earworm, the track is a nod to her love of Timbaland-era Nelly Furtado with sultry, husky vocal tones effortlessly flipping elastic in higher registers. UPSAHL captures the moment when you realize you’re finally over it, free from heartbreak, and finally feeling like yourself again. Riding high off the success of Deadpool and Wolverine and the revival of Wesley Snipes’ iconic titular character, the music video for the track is an homage to the opening scene from the 1998 film Blade, set on a body-to-body dancefloor with an all-consuming sound teeming with energy.
On the track, UPSAHL shares: “Tears on the dancefloor” is about feeling mysterious, while vulnerable and emotional at the same time. It was inspired by those nights out that sometimes end in tears – to be honest, that shit feels like free therapy. When we made this song, we had been listening to a lot of Nelly Furtado, so the production was heavily inspired by Timbaland and the overall vibe of the early 2000s. These are my favorite types of songs, the ones that are secretly kind of sad, but can still be played at the afterparty.”
UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES
^Festival
August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^
September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips
September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish
September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop
October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2
November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2
November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3
November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange
November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette
November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ
November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club
November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44
November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum
#upsahl