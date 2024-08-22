Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Today, Sabrina Carpenter shares her eagerly awaited new album, Short n’ Sweet out now via Island Records. The album, showcasing her showstopping vocals and sharp songcraft, has been poised as one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 and represents the superstar’s culmination of a historic year.

Sabrina Carpenter wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album. Short n’ Sweet is Sabrina’s most personal album yet penning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art.

With two smash hits already off the album, Sabrina notably made history by emerging as “the first female artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Global Ex-US charts simultaneously with two different songs,” namely “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Next month, Sabrina will embark on the North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 33-date arena tour sold out shortly after going on sale earlier this summer and will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health issues, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

09.23.24-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena

09.25.24-Toronto, Ontario-Scotiabank Arena

09.26.24-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena

09.29.24-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden

09.30.24-Brooklyn, NY-Barclays Center

10.2.24-Hartford, CT- XL Center

10.3.24-Boston, MA-TD Garden

10.5.24-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena

10.8.24-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center

10.11.24-Montreal, QC-Bell Centre

10.13.24-Chicago, IL-United Center

10.14.24-Minneapolis, MN-Target Center

10.16.24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

10.17.24-Saint Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena

10.19.24-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena

10.20.24-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

10.22.24-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena

10.24.24-Orlando, FL-Kia Center

10.25.24-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena

10.27.24-Houston, TX-Toyota Center

10.28.24-Austin, TX-Moody Center

10.30.24-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center

11.1.24-Denver, CO-Ball Arena

11.2.24-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Center

11.4.24-Vancouver, BC-Pacific Coliseum

11.6.24-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena

11.7.24-Portland, OR-Moda Center

11.9.24-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center

11.10.24-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena

11.13.24-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center

11.15.24-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena

11.17.24-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum

11.18.24-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum

