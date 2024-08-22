Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Today, Sabrina Carpenter shares her eagerly awaited new album, Short n’ Sweet out now via Island Records. The album, showcasing her showstopping vocals and sharp songcraft, has been poised as one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 and represents the superstar’s culmination of a historic year.
Sabrina Carpenter wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album. Short n’ Sweet is Sabrina’s most personal album yet penning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art.
With two smash hits already off the album, Sabrina notably made history by emerging as “the first female artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Global Ex-US charts simultaneously with two different songs,” namely “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”
Next month, Sabrina will embark on the North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 33-date arena tour sold out shortly after going on sale earlier this summer and will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health issues, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates
09.23.24-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena
09.25.24-Toronto, Ontario-Scotiabank Arena
09.26.24-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena
09.29.24-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden
09.30.24-Brooklyn, NY-Barclays Center
10.2.24-Hartford, CT- XL Center
10.3.24-Boston, MA-TD Garden
10.5.24-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena
10.8.24-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center
10.11.24-Montreal, QC-Bell Centre
10.13.24-Chicago, IL-United Center
10.14.24-Minneapolis, MN-Target Center
10.16.24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
10.17.24-Saint Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena
10.19.24-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena
10.20.24-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena
10.22.24-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena
10.24.24-Orlando, FL-Kia Center
10.25.24-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena
10.27.24-Houston, TX-Toyota Center
10.28.24-Austin, TX-Moody Center
10.30.24-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center
11.1.24-Denver, CO-Ball Arena
11.2.24-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Center
11.4.24-Vancouver, BC-Pacific Coliseum
11.6.24-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena
11.7.24-Portland, OR-Moda Center
11.9.24-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center
11.10.24-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena
11.13.24-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center
11.15.24-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena
11.17.24-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum
11.18.24-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum
#sabrinacarpenter