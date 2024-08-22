Niambi – Soccer Mom

DMV-raised and Puerto Rico-based multidisciplinary artist Niambi shares her debut solo single “Soccer Mom” via Easier Said.

The new song juxtaposes a heavy and slick beat with lyrics describing her motherly duties. “Soccer Mom” arrives with a visualizer capturing that same dichotomy of Niambi smoking while ironing her clothes. Formerly half of the lauded neo-soul/hip-hop duo OSHUN, Niambi is unlocking a new musical realm and officially embarking on her solo music journey rooted in her personal development and freedom. “Soccer Mom” provides the first taste to a larger solo project set to arrive top of 2025.

Speaking about “Soccer Mom,” Niambi shares, “I wrote this song when I was pregnant as an affirmation, a declaration, in anticipation for the life I wanted to live. The life I’m living now.”

With this new era, Niambi is letting loose and showcasing her confidence in her various roles: rapper, singer, producer, songwriter, mother and spiritual leader. Her musical story was destined from the beginning. Niambi (which is Swahili for “Melody”) had music running through her ancestral lineage, long before she entered this world. Born in Atlanta and raised in the DMV, she grew up watching her parents in Pan-African groups and jazz ensembles. Her parents were also the leading members of a neo-soul/ funk band. In Maryland, her family owned an internet arts cafe where her mother would headline monthly concerts. Niambi began exploring her passion on her own at a young age, citing Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, India Arie, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, Paramore, and Red Hot Chili Peppers as influences. She was the lead singer of a rock band throughout high school, which served as a creative outlet for her as she was also simultaneously in the school band and choir. She learned the technical aspects of music in her music theory classes, all of which led her to attend The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

It was there that Niambi met future OSHUN member Thandiwe, along with her partner / collaborator Proda, who produced “Soccer Mom” and Niambi’s forthcoming project, and her manager, who is still with her today. Niambi and Thandiwe formed OSHUN during their freshman year of college in 2013 at NYU. As collaborative partners, the two have created music, visuals, and spaces in honor of the divine feminine, carrying the name and traditions of the primordial West African deity, Ọṣun. Naming artists like Jorja Smith, Princess Nokia & Black Thought as previous collaborators, and amassing over 80M global streams.

