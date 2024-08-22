Joan As Police Woman – Full Time Heist

New York City-based musician and singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman returns today with a new track and music video for “Full Time Heist”, the third single from her forthcoming album Lemons, Limes & Orchids.

The piano-driven “Full Time Heist” hears Joan As Police Woman reflect on meeting someone consumed by their need for praise. Witnessing the lengths taken to convince the world and themselves they should be worshiped, Joan portrays them as using a blindfold on anyone they can to mask reality. Her powerfully controlled vocals are on full display, singing in almost a whisper while building to small explosions of harmony and intensity.

Refreshingly honest, the lyrics examine the fickle trappings of celebrity without judgment. Speaking on her original inspiration, Joan As Police Woman said:

“‘Full-Time Heist’ is about an attempted bank robbery. The bank, in this case, is truth. The hook of the song uses the phrase “pull the wool over one’s eyes”. The etymology comes from 18th century wig-wearing gentlemen. Thieves would try to steal from them by pulling their massive wigs over their eyes. ‘You think if you insist enough, someone will believe you, well sadly you’re right. Few think for themselves and you can use that, few think for themselves.”

The accompanying music video pulls reference from Wim Wenders’ classic film Wings Of Desire, where angels are able to gently soothe the humans on earth they engage with, but cannot change an outcome or get involved. The focal couple of the video fight about what constitutes “truth” and who is playing who while Joan watches them, having little agency over what happens.

On September 20th, Joan As Police Woman will be releasing her 10th studio album Lemons, Limes & Orchids via Play It Again Sam (PIAS). At its core, the new album is a record about love and loss. Beyond that, it is ultimately a body of work that functions as a nocturne for the expansion of time. A tribute to holding on with a supreme focus on audibly reckoning with our collective collapse and disorientation. It’s about how love leaves us breathless from joy and from sorrow.

