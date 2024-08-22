Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Rising star and fan favorite Doechii will release Alligator Bites Never Heal, her new mixtape, on August 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records.

The project captures a rare talent in her rawest form yet, as she jumps between genres – psychedelic soul, spiritual jazz, and countless eras of rap – and represents both her Tampa roots and her Los Angeles set. Giving listeners 19 distinct windows into her one-of-a-kind artistry. Alligator Bites Never Heal is Doechii uncut.

Today, she dropped “BOOM BAP,” a riveting track that affirms her unwavering devotion to bashing through musical barriers.

“I’m everythiiiiiiiiing!” she yells to the heavens, defying those who would try to cram her and her work into one genre box or identity.

Over the past several weeks, Doechii has lit the internet on fire with her “Swamp Sessions” series, which paired eye-catching visuals and equally compelling bars and including such tracks as “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “BULLFROG” and “CATFISH.” The concept behind the sessions was to set a timer for an hour and write a song. Each conveyed a single sonic idea and, taken together, revealed a kaleidoscopic artist.

