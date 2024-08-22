Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Anya Marina shares her new single and video, “Waiting for a Difference,” via Good Rope Records.

“Waiting for a Difference” zones in on the passage of time while the protagonist yearns for love and connection in the midst of an emotionally and politically turbulent time. The song was written while Marina was single and relatively hopeless, wishing things would work out between her and her now husband. “Waiting for a Difference is a song about hoping against hope for a particular outcome, even though all evidence points to the contrary,” shares Marina. The striking music video was directed by Jesse Dufault and filmed at night in the middle of Wall Street in Kingston, NY.

“I recorded this bedroom demo in 2016, recorded it in earnest again in St Louis in 2019, and then re-recorded from the ground up in 2024 in a barn in Woodstock with producer Kevin Salem. We changed the key and the tempo but I loved the guitar solo so much from the St Louis sessions (executed by Kevin Bachmann), that we were able to pitch shift it and keep it in this newer, slightly faster version.” – Anya Marina

“Waiting for a Difference” follows “Girl Shit” as the second single from Anya Marina’s new album Asteroid, arriving via Good Rope Records on October 25th. With Asteroid, Marina feels comfortable in her own skin at last, excited to begin again. “Something about these songs feels young,” she says. “I’m finally learning how to take care of myself, how to say no to certain things, how to be more involved in the recording process. I wanted to make the album of my life. And I’ve done that, hands down.”

ANYA MARINA LIVE 2024

*All Dates w/ Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour Except September 22, co-headline with Matt Pond PA in Portland OR

AUGUST

23 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

24 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

SEPTEMBER

20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 4PM

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 7PM

22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios – co-headline with Matt Pond PA

OCTOBER

11 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter Crouse Hinds

12 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

13 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

25 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts

26 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 7PM

26- Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 9:30PM

27 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts

NOVEMBER

1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

8 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM

9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 9:30PM

10 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM

14 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear

15- Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear

16 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center

22 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

23 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

DECEMBER

12 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 7PM

13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 9:30PM

14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 7PM

14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 9:30PM

27 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theatre

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditiorium

