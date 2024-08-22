Amanda Reifer – Island Files

Leading up to her eagerly anticipated new project, 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Amanda Reifer has shared a new collection of songs called, Island Files, available now via TITLE9/Atlantic Records.

The collection features five new tracks highlighted by the sultry “Sweat,” produced by Philip “DJ Hardwerk” Constable.

“[Island Files is] a lil island ting to sweat to while my album’s being mixed,” shares Amanda.

Island Files arrives on the heels of last month’s exclusive new remix pack of Reifer’s first “official file,” “Colonize.”

The three-track collection sees the acclaimed original version joined by new spins from GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer Nana Kwabena (Jidenna, Janelle Monáe) and famed Jamaican producer Supa Dups (Becky G, Kali Uchis).

#amandareifer