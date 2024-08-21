Morgan Saint – Blazing

Morgan Saint returns with a brand-new track today, “Blazing,” a refreshing slice of summer pop, with poignant lyrics revealing the sadness found within a broken relationship and the tumultuous aftermath that follows. Written, produced, and engineered by Morgan, alongside her wife, Carley Ridersleeve,

“Blazing” is the first taste of new music since “End Of Time,” released earlier this year.

Speaking about the meaning behind the deeply personal track, Morgan reveals, “Blazing is about a dissolving relationship. When we found each other, we were both lost and looking for someone to light the way. By the end, things had gotten messy and I felt I had to end it. We both shot out of this vortex with some cuts and bruises. I was able to heal and felt at peace with my decision, but unfortunately, the other person didn’t. Years later, I could still feel the heaviness of the other person’s unhappiness and I found myself wishing I could just lift the clouds over their head.

#morgan_saint