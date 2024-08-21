Fantasy Of A Broken Heart – Follow Your Captain

At the end of September fantasy of a broken heart will release their highly anticipated new LP Feats of Engineering (due out September 27th on Dots Per Inch).

The duo of Al Nardo and Bailey Wollowitz have been earning a great deal of attention around the release of their single “Ur Heart Stops.”

“Follow Your Captain” (released today alongside a FADER feature) is the band’s next and last single before their debut LP release.

File it under NYC indie rock, noise pop, new psychedelic, or dream pop. “Captain” is a triumphant and emotionally positive song, reflecting on lessons learned in youth with a laugh. Band member Bailey Wollowitz says the song is about, “[band member Al Nardo & I’s] youth together, our time spent in the woods & tunneling underground—about a human’s ability to recklessly let themselves be controlled by another. A lot of the sound design was inspired by Smash Bros. It’s the quickest we’ve ever completed a recording from start to finish, & I think the anxiety of doing so is palpable.”

Wollowitz says of the song:

"Follow Your Captain was recorded in 12 hours in Al's bedroom earlier this summer and mixed the next day. The essence of the song has existed for as long as the rest of the tunes on the record, yet we never attempted to finish it until long after the album was completed. I had always wanted to release an extra last minute song, perhaps in goofy admiration of pop stars who have the resources to redo all their mixes the night before the album comes out. Or "it's the same and there's three more" style.

And yet, we stumbled across this song, which while existing somewhat in the pop stratosphere had always felt too dark and personal to release. Captain is about our youth together, our time spent in the woods and tunneling underground, and a human’s ability to recklessly let themselves be controlled by another. A lot of the sound design was inspired by Smash Bros. It’s the quickest we’ve ever completed a recording from start to finish, and I think the anxiety of doing so is palpable.”

