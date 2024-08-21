Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Fresh off a run of North American shows ranging from stadium dates supporting Foo Fighters to a sold-out two-night finale at the Fonda in L.A., Amyl and The Sniffers are pleased to announce the release of their third album Cartoon Darkness.

Set for release via B2B Records / Virgin Music Group on October 25th, the album was recorded with producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles in early 2024. The album will be available in multiple formats, including limited edition glow in the dark vinyl with alternate artwork, and will feature lead track and BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record “Chewing Gum,” as well as previously released “U Should Not Be Doing That,” and no less than 11 more bangers that showcase the band’s quantum progression and boundless energy.

Singer Amy Taylor explains, “Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god. It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness.”

“Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”

Regarding lead track “Chewing Gum,” Taylor comments, “The adversity of life is desire never fulfilled. Doing the dishes cleaning, but never the one eating the meal, so close but it’s never enough, and trying to celebrate the ignorance of youth despite it being robbed away, so choosing ignorance, choosing to be dumb and choosing love, despite everything, choosing bad decisions for love, for life, because it is short, or is it long? Surrendering to joy, surrendering to being a vision, in your own power, because making decisions based on emotion rather than logic is liberating, and despite the external inferno, you walk away unscathed, through flames, burnt but only superficially, unstopped, unaffected, unhuman. Life is work, life is not free, we can never work enough because the end goal doesn’t exist, so all we can do is choose to be wrong.”

Amyl and The Sniffers will be heading out on a UK / EURO tour in November and will be main support for Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park on July 5th, 2025.

UK / EURO DATES BELOW 2024 / 2025

NOV 5TH – DUBLIN – NATIONAL STADIUM

NOV 6TH – GLASGOW – 02 ACADEMY

NOV 7TH – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE – NX SOLD OUT

NOV 9TH – MANCHESTER – MANCHESTER ACADEMY SOLD OUT

NOV 10TH – BIRMINGHAM 02 – ACADEMY

NOV 11TH – BRISTOL – 02 ACADEMY SOLD OUT

NOV 13TH – LONDON – ROUNDHOSE

NOV 14TH – LONDON – ROUNDHOUSE SOLD OUT

NOV 15TH – LONDON – ROUNDHOUSE SOLD OUT

NOV 17TH – BRUSSELS – ANCIENNE SOLD OUT

NOV 18TH – UTRECHT – TIVOLIVREDENBERG SOLD OUT

NOV 19TH – COLOGNE – CARLSWERK VICTORIA SOLD OUT

NOV 21ST – COPENHAGEN – VEGA SOLD OUT

NOV 22ND – HAMBURG – GROBE FREIHEIT 36 SOLD OUT

NOV 23RD – BERLIN – COLUMBIAHALLE SOLD OUT

NOV 25TH – MUNICH – TONHALIE

NOV 26TH – LAUSANNE – LES DOCKS

NOV 27TH – PARIS – OLYMPIA

NOV 29TH – ATHENS – FLOYD

JULY 5TH, 2025 – LONDON – FINSBURY PARK SUPPORTING FONTAINES DC

#amylandthesniffers