Duendita – The Mind Is A Miracle

New York City’s duendita announces their forthcoming EP the mind is a miracle due September 27th.

Across the 8-track project, duendita explores self-love, acceptance and introspection to the tune of intricately produced and masterfully performed musicalities. Alongside the announcement of the mind is a miracle, duendita shares “born with power,” which was created with longtime friend and collaborator Noah Becker featuring pianist Paul Wilson.

An ode to the self, “born with power” is a reminder that we are both innately capable and responsible for contributing to our collective experience on Earth. A self-described “anticapitalist banger” that urges us to recognize and utilize our individual strengths for the greater good of our communities. “born with power” arrives with a visualizer created with Ameer Kazmi. the mind is a miracle will also include the previously released single “planetary,” which arrived with a tranquil visual directed by longtime collaborator and friend Sandy Ismail. To celebrate the release of the mind is a miracle, duendita will be hosting two intentional listening parties, one in Berlin at Bar Neiro on August 28th and one in New York City at UPSTAIRS @ Public Records on September 18th.

Speaking about how “born with power” was created, duendita shares, “‘born with power’ was once just an a capella voice note. The melody and lyrics popped into my head within seconds while on tour in Europe. Months later, Noah [Becker] and I were on the road again, this time in the US. Working in headphones in the living room of our AirBnB while our friends watched Squid Game, we made ‘born with power.’ We performed it on stage for the first time days later. Live performance is at the center of our creative process, and we let those early performances of the song inform this final version. When we got back to New York, pianist Paul Wilson blessed the track, which was endlessly fun for me to edit. The entire process from voice note to final export was extremely collaborative, and that’s what makes this song so special.”

