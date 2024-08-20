Diamante – All For The Glory

Diamante fans, rejoice! Today, the charismatic chanteuse announced her signing with Sumerian Records. In celebration of the news, she’s released her new single “All For The Glory” and the Lucha Libre-inspired accompanying music video.

Speaking about today’s news, Diamante shares:

“’All For The Glory’ is an anthem about never giving up, and it was created as a reminder to myself to keep pushing full-steam ahead, despite all the setbacks, obstacles, and non-believers. It’s about the scale of my ambition, and the personal sacrifice that comes along with having that level of drive and resilience.“

Sumerian Records founder and CEO Ash Avildsen commented:

“Diamante’s vocal ability, charisma and attitude are what labels dream of discovering. She has reinvented herself and found her voice. Now it’s time for Sumerian to make sure everyone hears it.”

Be sure to catch Diamante hit the stage across North America on the Death Or Glory North American Tour with Sumerian labelmates Palaye Royale, I See Stars, and Weathers. Fans will also have their chance to see her electrifying live performance on the appropriately 80s-themed Shiprocked 2025, setting sail from Miami, Florida on January 19 with stops at St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Upcoming Diamante Tour Dates:

9/13 – Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair

Death Or Glory North American Tour Dates:

9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

9/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal

9/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

9/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

9/25 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

9/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theater

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave – Eagles Hall

10/3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

10/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theater

10/8 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

10/9 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/18 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/25 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

Shiprocked 2025:

1/19 – 1/25 – Miami, FL, St. Thomas, Half Moon Cay

#thisisdiamante