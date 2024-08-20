Today, Caroline Says, the moniker of Alabama-native, Brooklyn-based Caroline Sallee, announces her latest album The Lucky One, out October 11th via Western Vinyl, and shares its lead single/video “Faded & Golden.”

Having explored the intricate nature of regret and the strangely persistent impact of fragments of our pasts on her 2017 debut album, 50 Million Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong and her 2018 sophomore album, No Fool Like An Old Fool, Caroline revisits these ghosts of her past on The Lucky One, on which her gaze is fixed more clearly than ever on the evocative landscapes of our memories – hometown bars, road trips, and late-night swims – and how these memories continue to shape who we are today.

One of several tracks on the album that delves into the complexities of relationships that naturally grow apart as life takes us in different directions, “Faded and Golden” reflects on the bittersweet nature of reunions with old friends, where the idealized memories of youth can clash with the realities of the present. On the track, Caroline explains: “Relationships are, first and foremost, ideas. That’s what allows relationships to persist even when we’re apart. We may yearn for an old friend or lover, especially one from our teenage years and our hometown. But there is a bittersweetness to any reunion. They may shatter the memory we’ve made of them.”

