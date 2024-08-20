Being Dead – Nightvision

Being Dead — the Austin, TX-based project of multi-instrumentalists and best friends Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy — present a new single, “Nightvision,” from their new album, EELS, out September 27th on Bayonet.

“Nightvision” opens with an alluring voice and acoustic guitar intro before kicking into a driving, moody beat, with just enough of the band’s unhinged weirdness peppered throughout. As Paste states, “caught somewhere between garage rock and surfing castaways, [Being Dead’s] music is for the oldheads and the new guard,” and “Nightvision” is another staple in their colorful catalog.

A band whose varying origin stories have been immortalized across the last seven years of being a band, Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy deliver each story with a wink, inviting you in on the joke. Something about their music suggests it’s a dispatch from both the future and the past – vocal harmonies that sound like they’re reverberating in a medieval church to surfy guitar lines, weirdo-punky cacophonies erupting into chaos. There’s the sense that these are two people who are strangers to all that is banal – there is always fun to be had, a little mischievous magic waiting around the corner, if you know how to find or make it.

Being Dead Tour Dates:

Fri. Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Radio East

Sat. Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Mon. Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

Tue. Oct. 15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Wed. Oct. 16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Fri. Oct. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Sat. Oct. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Mon. Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

Tue. Oct. 22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Wed. Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Fri. Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sat. Oct. 26 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Club Sandwich

Sun. Oct. 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Tue. Oct. 29 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

Wed. Oct. 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Gold Sprint

Thu. Oct. 31 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Fri. Nov. 1 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel

Sat. Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Sat. Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Desert Daze Nights at Gold Diggers

