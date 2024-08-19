Morgan Wade – Obsessed

Morgan Wade has released her third studio album Obsessed to great acclaim. An entirely solo-written 14-track collection, Obsessed was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and pares things back to the essence of who Wade is as a musician, storyteller, and human.

She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm.

On Obsessed, Wade also does a thorough examination and inventory of her journey as a person, not sparing any ugly details when she’s been the one at fault.

The album also includes Wade’s first-ever collaboration, joining forces with Kesha for mournful ballad ‘Walked on Water’, where the pair’s vocals dance together over a chorus about costly mistakes and dawning self-awareness:

“People like me, we don’t do well at sea,

because I thought I walked on water.”

