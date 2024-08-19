Joanna Sternberg – A Country Dance

Today, the day after their birthday, Joanna Sternberg flips the script and gives us a gift with their new single, “A Country Dance,” the third stand-alone single to follow Joanna’s breakout sophomore record, I’ve Got Me.

The song is featured prominently in the forthcoming film Between The Temples, starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane, and directed by Nathan Silver. “A Country Dance” was recorded in upstate New York by Alex Wenquest, and was inspired by Joanna’s close friend Sami Bronowski, who was the first person to encourage Joanna to sing in public. On “A Country Dance,” Joanna explains: “The joke of the song is: I don’t dance, I don’t drink wine, I don’t go outside and I DEFINITELY do not go out in nature (allergies and insect phobias), but I wanted a playful nonsensical song to sing and to capture the fun I have with my dear pal.”

Joanna further elaborates on the track’s inclusion in the film: “I think the reason the song can fit in this beautiful film, is that it captures a freewheeling imaginative feeling. The lyrics are vague enough to be applied to anything, and it just creates a ‘fun and fancy-free’ mood!”

JOANNA STERNBERG TOUR DATES

Fri. Aug. 30 – London, UK @ Grand Junction Church %

Sun. Sept. 1 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival %

Tue. Sept. 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Cottiers Theatre %

Wed. Sept. 4 – Manchester, UK @ Halle St. Michaels Church %

Tue. Sept. 24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw ^ [SOLD OUT]

% w/ No Windows

^ supporting The Babies

