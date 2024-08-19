Closebye – Lucky Number

Today NYC gauzy indie rockers Closebye share album opener “Lucky Number” off their new album Hammer of My Own along with a music video. This track highlights the bands individual contributions, namely from Margaux Bouchegnies of Margaux.

Songwriter Jonah Paul Smith says, “The first inspiration for “Lucky Number” came from some article I read about lottery winners who had destroyed their own lives after winning the prize. The idea of a lucky number ultimately leading to someone’s downfall was sad and funny to me. I was thinking about luck and destruction, and at the time, I was mourning the loss of a friendship. The song became about all of those things. One day you feel resentful and betrayed, and another day you feel ashamed of your own stake in the mess. The song follows that shift of blame, as the chorus lyric turns from “take a look at what you destroyed” to “take a look at what I destroyed” later in the song.

A lot of this album is about rebuilding, and this song, the opener of the album, places me sort of looking around at the wreckage and trying to figure out what happened.”

Hammer of My Own is out this Friday, August 23, 2024

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/16 – New York, NY – TV Eye ^

9/24 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village*

9/25 – Indianapolis, IN – State Street Pub*

9/26 – Columbus, OH – Cafe Bourbon Street*

10/2 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10/3 – New Orleans, LA – Saturn Bar

10/6 – Houston, TX – Wonky Power %

10/8 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom %

10/9 – Marfa, TX – The Pony

10/10 – Las Cruces, NM – The Range

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers #

10/15 – San Francisco, CA – Knockout

10/16 – Portland, OR – Swan Dive

10/17 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

10/18 – Quilcene, WA – Quilcene Lantern

* With Robber Robber

% With Magic Rockers of Texas

^ NYC album release show with Sex Week and Zero Point Energy

# Los Angeles album release show with Mal Not Bad

