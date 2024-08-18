Under The Rug – happiness is easy =)

Indie band Under The Rug has released part one of their new 2-part album, happiness is easy =) .

This ambitious collection marks a significant milestone in the band’s evolving sound and artistic vision, capturing the essence of contemporary struggles and triumphs through a unique blend of indie rock and introspective lyricism.

happiness is easy =) is a 30-song 2-part album that delves into the complexities of finding happiness in today’s world. The album, produced by the band themselves, explores themes of joy, resilience, and the human experience. The tracklist includes singles such as “mad girl’s love song,” “laugh a lot” and “i don’t want to cry in my car anymore,” showcasing the band’s diary-esque songwriting process and diverse influences. The album features contributions from renowned co-writers and musicians. Songs like “mad girl’s love song,” “i don’t want to cry in my car anymore,” and “you are a body” were co-written with Sam Hollander (Panic! at the Disco, Banners, Fitz and the Tantrums). Additionally, the album includes a feature with Mason Jennings and synths and vocals by Basic Printer, the latter of who will be touring with the band this fall. The record was mastered by Phillip Shaw Bova (Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart, Father John Misty), and engineered by David Peters, an understudy of Mercury Rev member Dave Fridmann.

Lead vocalist Casey Dayan explains that the album’s title, happiness is easy =), is meant to be tongue-in-cheek, reflecting on the often elusive nature of happiness. The songs explore a wide range of emotions and experiences, from grappling with one’s identity to confronting life’s unexpected challenges. Dayan, who wrote the album while coming to terms with her transness, describes it as a continuation of their previous work, Homesick For Another World. “It’s just a natural continuation,” Dayan says. “It’s a big work, and it covers a lot of ground, musically.”

Tour Dates:

8/29 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

8/31 – Venice West – Los Angeles, CA

9/1 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

9/6 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA

9/7 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA

9/9 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

9/10 – The Showdown – Portland, OR

9/12 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

9/13 – The Coast – Fort Collins, CO

9/14 – Black Buzzard – Denver, CO

9/17 – Blueberry Hill – St. Louis, MO

9/19 – 7th Street – Minneapolis, MN

9/20 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL

9/21 – The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

9/25 – Healer – Indianapolis, IN

9/26 – Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI

9/27 – The Basement – Columbus, OH

9/28 – Beachland Tavern – Cleveland, OH

9/29 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA

10/2 – The Rockwell – Boston, MA

10/3 – Knitting Factory – New York, NY

10/4 – Silk City – Philadelphia, PA

10/5 – Pie Shop – Washington, DC

10/8 – Cannery – Row One – Nashville, TN

10/9 – Eddie’s Attic – Atlanta, GA

10/10 – Evening Muse – Charlotte, NC

10/11 – Royal American – Charleston, SC

10/17 – Sundown at Granada – Dallas, TX

10/19 – Mohawk (Indoors) – Austin, TX

