Sunny Luwe – Animal Instinct

Yugambah/Gold Coast-based soul/pop Wailwan artist Sunny Luwe has unveiled her lively single ‘Animal Instinct’ – co-written by Matt Collins (WHARVES) and produced by multi-ARIA award-winning producer Konstantin Kersting (Budjerah, Spacey Jane, The Jungle Giants).

‘Animal Instinct’ bursts with fierce energy, driven by an uplifting rhythm and Sunny Luwe’s charismatic vocals. The song weaves an atmosphere of carefree fun and spontaneous excitement, inviting listeners to revel in its playful allure.

Sunny Luwe talks about the inspiration behind ‘Animal Instinct’:

“I spent a week at a Dr Joe retreat on the Sunshine Coast in March 2023. I had wanted to attend for a long time and it was the first time he had returned to Australia since Covid. We easily mediated for more than 20 hours that week whilst also learning the science and research behind the benefits of meditation. I loved it, but when I returned home I also found myself seeing other perspectives of it too. We’re all animals after all and we are so instinct-driven. The lyrics and melody came to me whilst I was driving and I sang the tune on repeat until I could pull over to record it. I brought the song to Matt and we punched it up, refining the lyrics and adding the bridge – which is one of my favourite parts of the song.”

