Natalie Jane will release her new EP, Sick to my Stomach, on September 27 via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects.

Natalie goes hard on the stunning title track, “Sick To My Stomach”, nailing the queasy but exhilarating feeling that’s a hallmark of attraction. The song was produced by her frequent collaborators Doc Daniel (Lyrical Lemonade, Rence) and Pink Slip (Jason Derulo, CIX).

#nataliejanesings