Nikka Costa – Dirty Disco

Today, the LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa releases her highly anticipated album Dirty Disco.

The album was recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck, etc.). Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonde),, and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you into her Dirty Disco world.

Nikka proudly and joyfully elaborates: “This new album is a reflection of my current headspace and my desire to counteract all the heaviness in the world at the moment with some JOY!

I know I need it and figured we all do sometimes. It’s up, it’s dancy, it’s happy, it’s funky, it’s positive and it’s not taking itself too seriously which is how I want to feel most days!

Art is such a powerful tool for healing whether it’s facing the storms or finding some release when in the midst of them and I hope this album can let some light and FUNK into someone’s day when they need it. Energy dictates the feeling, what you put out there multiplies.”

Leading up to the album release, she shared “It’s Just Love” “a song about being able to love who you want and everyone else should just mind their own damn business. Period.” as well as the title track “Dirty Disco”, “Keep It High” and the energetic single “Dance ‘N Forget”.

Nikka Costa live dates:

Fri 9.20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Sat 9.21 – Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival

Sun 9.22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

Wed 9.25 – Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple

Thu 9.26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sun 9.29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

Mon 9.30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

