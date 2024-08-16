Lauren Daigle – Sessions

Today, two-time GRAMMY Award Winner and multi-platinum selling performing artist Lauren Daigle has released her much anticipated live album, Sessions. Recorded in front of a limited audience, the 8-tracks highlight the beauty in the songcraft and purity of Daigle vocal prowess.

Sessions marks the debut release of the recordings captured at SiriusXM, which were previously only heard during the original performances. The Apple Music performances will now be available for the first time across all streaming platforms. Sessions includes her rendition of Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful,” two new versions of her recently Gold Certified hit “Thank God I Do,” her current radio single, “Be Okay” and the first new recording of her 6x Platinum smash “You Say.”

#lauren_daigle