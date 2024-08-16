The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Isabel LaRosa – Pretty Boy

Alex Teitz
Isabel LaRosa by Samantha Monendo

Today, alt-pop sensation Isabel LaRosa is back with a brand-new single “Pretty Boy,” out now via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.

The single, which is an introduction to her next chapter of new music coming soon, features Isabel’s signature dark-pop ethereality as she expresses a blend of admiration and infatuation. Before its release, the track already had over 24K creates, with 1.2K average creations daily on TikTok. Fans will be able to hear “Pretty Boy” live this Fall as LaRosa embarks on her 2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour across North America and Europe starting September 5th in San Diego.

2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour Dates

Aug 23  Lake Buena Vista, FL    House of Blues Orlando

Sep 5     San Diego, CA     Music Box

Sep 7     Los Angeles, CA      El Rey Theatre   SOLD OUT

Sep 12   Atlanta, GA         Center Stage

Sep 14   Philadelphia, PA     Ukie Club

Sep 15   New York, NY     Racket NYC

Sep 17   Allston, MA         Brighton Music Hall   SOLD OUT

Sep 19   Toronto, ON       Velvet Underground

Sep 21   Chicago, IL           Avondale Music Hall

Sep 28   Newark, NJ          We Can Survive 2024

Oct 21   Glasgow               Saint Luke’s   SOLD OUT

Oct 22   Manchester        Manchester Academy 2

Oct 23   London                 Heaven   SOLD OUT

Oct 25   Amsterdam         Melkweg   SOLD OUT

Oct 26   Bruxelles              Le Botanique   SOLD OUT

Oct 28   Paris                      Alhambra   SOLD OUT

Oct 30   Segrate                 Circolo Magnolia   SOLD OUT

Oct 31   München             Hansa 39    SOLD OUT

Nov 2    Berlin                    Hole44  SOLD OUT

Nov 4    Warszawa            NIEBO   SOLD OUT

Nov 5    Poznań                 TAMA

Nov 7    Köln                       Bürgerhaus Stollwerck   SOLD OUT

