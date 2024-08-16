Isabel LaRosa – Pretty Boy

Today, alt-pop sensation Isabel LaRosa is back with a brand-new single “Pretty Boy,” out now via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.

The single, which is an introduction to her next chapter of new music coming soon, features Isabel’s signature dark-pop ethereality as she expresses a blend of admiration and infatuation. Before its release, the track already had over 24K creates, with 1.2K average creations daily on TikTok. Fans will be able to hear “Pretty Boy” live this Fall as LaRosa embarks on her 2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour across North America and Europe starting September 5th in San Diego.

2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour Dates

Aug 23 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando

Sep 5 San Diego, CA Music Box

Sep 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre SOLD OUT

Sep 12 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Sep 14 Philadelphia, PA Ukie Club

Sep 15 New York, NY Racket NYC

Sep 17 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall SOLD OUT

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

Sep 21 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall

Sep 28 Newark, NJ We Can Survive 2024

Oct 21 Glasgow Saint Luke’s SOLD OUT

Oct 22 Manchester Manchester Academy 2

Oct 23 London Heaven SOLD OUT

Oct 25 Amsterdam Melkweg SOLD OUT

Oct 26 Bruxelles Le Botanique SOLD OUT

Oct 28 Paris Alhambra SOLD OUT

Oct 30 Segrate Circolo Magnolia SOLD OUT

Oct 31 München Hansa 39 SOLD OUT

Nov 2 Berlin Hole44 SOLD OUT

Nov 4 Warszawa NIEBO SOLD OUT

Nov 5 Poznań TAMA

Nov 7 Köln Bürgerhaus Stollwerck SOLD OUT

