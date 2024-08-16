Isabel LaRosa – Pretty Boy
Today, alt-pop sensation Isabel LaRosa is back with a brand-new single “Pretty Boy,” out now via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.
The single, which is an introduction to her next chapter of new music coming soon, features Isabel’s signature dark-pop ethereality as she expresses a blend of admiration and infatuation. Before its release, the track already had over 24K creates, with 1.2K average creations daily on TikTok. Fans will be able to hear “Pretty Boy” live this Fall as LaRosa embarks on her 2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour across North America and Europe starting September 5th in San Diego.
2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour Dates
Aug 23 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando
Sep 5 San Diego, CA Music Box
Sep 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre SOLD OUT
Sep 12 Atlanta, GA Center Stage
Sep 14 Philadelphia, PA Ukie Club
Sep 15 New York, NY Racket NYC
Sep 17 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall SOLD OUT
Sep 19 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
Sep 21 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall
Sep 28 Newark, NJ We Can Survive 2024
Oct 21 Glasgow Saint Luke’s SOLD OUT
Oct 22 Manchester Manchester Academy 2
Oct 23 London Heaven SOLD OUT
Oct 25 Amsterdam Melkweg SOLD OUT
Oct 26 Bruxelles Le Botanique SOLD OUT
Oct 28 Paris Alhambra SOLD OUT
Oct 30 Segrate Circolo Magnolia SOLD OUT
Oct 31 München Hansa 39 SOLD OUT
Nov 2 Berlin Hole44 SOLD OUT
Nov 4 Warszawa NIEBO SOLD OUT
Nov 5 Poznań TAMA
Nov 7 Köln Bürgerhaus Stollwerck SOLD OUT
