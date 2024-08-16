Genevieve Stokes – God

Acclaimed alt-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Genevieve Stokes has shared her contemplative new song, “God,” available today via Atlantic Records. Described by Stokes as the “hangover of emotions when you accept the meaninglessness of life,” the hauntingly spare track is joined by an official visualizer premiering today.

“God” marks the emotional keystone of Stokes’ forthcoming debut album, With A Lightning Strike, arriving on Friday, October 4.

Co-produced by longtime collaborator Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney), the eagerly anticipated collection was first heralded last month with the euphoric “Dreamer.”

“Sometimes I get so caught up in the creation of imaginary worlds that I forget how magical my real life is,” says Stokes. “I wanted to share what summers in Maine with my best friends feel like, because my experiences here and the people I love make up so much of who I am. It was fully filmed and edited by best friend Abbie Pitre, and includes a bunch of my favorite places and people.”

Stokes – who has supported artists including Noah Kahan, Briston Maroney, Sarah Kinsley, and Charlie Burg – will celebrate With A Lightning Strike on her biggest North American headline run to date. The With A Lightning Strike Tour gets underway October 14 at Washington, DC’s DC9 Nightclub and then travels through a November 7 finale at West Hollywood, CA’s historic Troubadour. Support throughout comes from Lily Kershaw.

OCTOBER

14 – Washington, DC – DC9 Nightclub

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

18 – Boston, MA – Red Room, Cafe 939, Berklee College of Music

19 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music & Events

21 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

23 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

24 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

26 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

31 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox Cabaret Projection Room

2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

7 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

