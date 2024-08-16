Audrey Nuna – Suckin’ Up

Today, genre-defying Korean-American artist and songwriter Audrey Nuna unveils her new single “Suckin Up.”

Audrey shows off her musical dexterity on “Suckin Up,” effortlessly jumping between melodic vocals and playful raps. Audrey’s flow is undeniable as she laments the superficiality of modern society while name-dropping historic greats like Machiavelli and Botticelli.

“The song references a lot of pop culture but also historic figures—Wendy Williams, Botticelli, Sakamoto, Cinderella, Machiavelli—all playing their part in illustrating my take on performative love and admiration,” Audrey says of the single. “It’s fascinating to observe this type of synthetic love & how it always plays out… I was feeling a desire to cut the cord on all of this weight and start fresh.”

Meanwhile, the music video pays homage to Audrey’s former home of New York City, weaving together shots around current day Manhattan and otherworldly scenes.

“We shot the video in a lot of places that have sentimental value to me – whether it was in Chinatown, near where I shot one of my first videos, ‘Souffle’—or Mitsuwa, a Japanese supermarket I grew up going to,” Audrey says of the “Suckin Up” music video. “The song is about the search for something real—so the scene with the white hair represents purity, but on the other end, so does the gritty and more raw settings that allude to my youth & adolescence.”

