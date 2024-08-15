Nubya Garcia ft Richie – Set It Free

Today, London-born saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Nubya Garcia shares new track “Set It Free” feat Richie.

The new track follows earlier singles “Clarity” and “The Seer” from her forthcoming new album, Odyssey, which arrives September 20th on Concord Jazz.

“Set It Free,” featuring vocalist Richie Seivwright of KOKOROKO, conveys the feeling of letting go. A neo-soul-centered tune, Richie doesn’t apologize for being one-of-one. “No other like me,” she asserts near the top of the song. “I’m sorry I’m not sorry, truth is what I speak,” she sings later. It conveys the sense of being confident and not apologizing for your greatness.

Set to be released on 20th September via Concord Jazz, Odyssey is, as the title suggests, an ambitious, epic journey of an album. In a largely male-dominated scene, Garcia has carved herself a prominent space and she invites other brilliant Black women musicians to join her on this adventure, namely: esperanza spalding, Richie Seivwright, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Odyssey is produced by Garcia and returning collaborator Kwes.

Describing Odyssey, Garcia says; “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” It’s also inspired by life’s ever-changing, ever-continuing adventure, the twists and turns of living. Musically, the album finds Garcia orchestrating strings for the first time, having fallen back in love with composition and then studying a vast array of orchestral sounds.

