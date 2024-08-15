Today, Nashville-based indie alt-pop group Moody Joody share the buoyant St. Lucia remix of their shimmering new crush anthem “Velvet Connection.”

Alongside the release, the band is pleased to announce they have officially signed to Photo Finish Records. This fall, Moody Joody will join alt pop/rock group MisterWives on the MisterWives: Just For One Night! tour on select dates.

Mike Marquis, Executive Vice President of Photo Finish Records, is delighted to bring the band in and says, “We are very excited to welcome Moody Joody to Photo Finish. They are a dynamic young band that fits perfectly within our family. We look forward to helping provide them a platform to get their music, talent, and personality out to as many new fans as possible.”

The smooth, synthy “Velvet Connection,” co-written by Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes) is a bright, shimmering pop anthem that chronicles the early stages of an electric, forbidden summer crush. The reworked, fresh take on the track allows the band to collaborate with St. Lucia, their first release of 2024.

The group’s producer, Andrew Pacheco, has been a longtime fan of the artist, and adds, “St. Lucia’s records had a massive influence on me sonically around the time I first started producing. To have Jean, whose sound is a facet of my musical DNA, hop on our song and do a remix is absolutely wild to me and such an honor.” The remix transports the listener to the dance floor and the group is thrilled to bring their sound to the club.

Moody Joody is a trio made up of Kayla Hall (vocals), Kaitie Forbes (vocals), Andrew Pacheco (producer). In 2020, the band shared their debut single “The Heat” and has steadily released a string of tracks since. As they continue to build their own sonic universe, the group embraces duality, unafraid to meet their emotions head-on and dissect the varied layers of the human experience using dynamic, dreamy production, sparkling instrumentation, soaring vocals and honest lyricism.

Moody Joody Supporting MisterWives

U.S. Fall Tour 2024

Oct. 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Oct. 24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Oct. 26 – Saint Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

Oct. 27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

