KATSEYE – SIS (Soft Is Strong)

KATSEYE – the first-ever global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies – released its debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), today via HYBE x Geffen Records.

Reflecting one of KATSEYE’s core beliefs – Soft Is Strong – the EP’s title also nods to the sisterhood they’ve forged, despite coming from immensely different cultures. The six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (USA); LARA (USA); MANON (Switzerland); MEGAN (USA); SOPHIA (Philippines); and YOONCHAE (South Korea).

Premiering August 21, the Netflix docuseries “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” is a compelling portrayal of the members’ journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records. The series was directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

The group will perform its aptly titled first single, “Debut” on “GMA3” on Tuesday, August 20.

Earlier this month, the group performed “Touch” on “Good Morning America.”

The five-song EP also includes the beautiful piano ballad “My Way,” which captures the authentic stories of KATSEYE’s members and how they’ve confidently blazed their own paths in life with resilience and strength.

The track was produced by HYBE founder “hitman” bang, Slow Rabbit and Federico Vindver.

The uplifting “I’m Pretty” juxtaposes heavy 808 drums and angelic harmonies as KATSEYE celebrates the transformative power of self-healing. “Tonight I Might,” a vibrant pop track with electro-dance flair infused with a rebellious, adventurous spirit, closes out the EP.

