Coco Jones – Sweep It Up

Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones releases her highly anticipated second single “Sweep It Up” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The ear-popping, anthemic track comes on the heels of Jones’s first single “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” which was released this past May. These two singles set the stage for the release of Coco’s anxiously-awaited new full length album, coming soon.

“Sweep It Up” serves as a warning to those playing with others’ hearts, that if they can’t figure out what they want in time then somebody else may swoop in and steal it from them. Of the release, Coco says, “I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop… I’ve been waiting on this for awhile”. “Sweep It Up” was written by Courtney Jones, Lazaro Camejo, & Leon Thomas and produced by London On Da Track, Ray Keys, Jeremy “J Dot” Jones, & Cash Money AP.

