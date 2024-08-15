The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Clay and Kelsy – Memories and Me

Alex Teitz
Clay and Kelsy

Los Angeles, CA Electronic Pop Duo Clay and Kelsy release their new single “Memories and Me.”

As music artists, producers, and instrument designers founding CKI, a woman-owned Software Instrument Company, partnered with notable Native Instruments, their innovative take on the industry as female forward powerhouses is unstoppable.

They have released 2 original singles to date titled “Bluff” and recently, “Insecure,” a track off their 1st EP (of a 3-part series) titled, I Am.

