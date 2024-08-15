Clay and Kelsy – Memories and Me

Los Angeles, CA Electronic Pop Duo Clay and Kelsy release their new single “Memories and Me.”

As music artists, producers, and instrument designers founding CKI, a woman-owned Software Instrument Company, partnered with notable Native Instruments, their innovative take on the industry as female forward powerhouses is unstoppable.

They have released 2 original singles to date titled “Bluff” and recently, “Insecure,” a track off their 1st EP (of a 3-part series) titled, I Am.

