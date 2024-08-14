Sierra Spirit – Bleed You

Rising artist Sierra Spirit, the solo project of Native American artist Sierra Spirit Kihega, has announced the October 10 release of her debut EP coin toss via Giant Music. Hailing from Tulsa Oklahoma, the home of both her tribes (Otoe-Missouria and Keetoowah Cherokee) – she draws from her lived experience and cultural background as part of the Native community. From loss, to love, to transparency about mental health, coin toss tells a raw story of the honest struggles of growing up. Taking inspiration from artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, The Japanese House and Ethel Cain – Sierra has created a unique brand of melancholy, guitar driven, twangy indie rock.

Today Spirit shares a new single off the EP, the incredibly catchy “bleed you” which brings listeners back to the Oklahoma of her youth, incorporating banjo and slide guitar in a nod to the country music she was raised on.

She shares, “Have you ever loved someone to the point that it scares you? You take the worst parts of them into account in an effort to make that feeling go away. But the harder you try the closer, the stronger you’re pulled in. This love grows to near obsession to the point that you want to consume their mind, body, and soul. You want in their skin and in their head. Nothing is close enough and no amount of their attention is good enough – you’ll always want more.”

