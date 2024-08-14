Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations
Today, Nilüfer Yanya shares “Mutations,” the latest single from her album My Method Actor due September 13th via Ninja Tune.
“Mutations” sees Nilüfer recounting experiences that have subtly transformed and shaped her. The single comes alongside a new video directed by Nilüfer’s sister, Molly Daniel, and shot along the streets and beaches of Spain.
Speaking on the track Nilüfer shares: “‘Mutations’ deals with change brought about by circumstance. This is not the phoenix rising from the ashes but the subtle change that happens constantly as millions of tiny decisions and actions shape your being. It’s kind of like survival, for me. Less of a transformation and more something that’s born out of your environment and surroundings, that you need to do to survive. Mutation is just something you have to go through- you have to evolve.”
Nilüfer will be heading on her world tour this Fall following the album’s release. The tour begins with North America starting in Philadelphia on September 28th and continuing on with stops including New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles. Full tour routing can be found below.
Upcoming Live Dates
9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
9/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/4 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
EU & UK Dates
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/25 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall SOLD OUT
11/26 – Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus
11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT
11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise ADDED DUE TO DEMAND
11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
12/2 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece SOLD OUT
12/3 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet
12/4 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
12/5 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
