Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations

Today, Nilüfer Yanya shares “Mutations,” the latest single from her album My Method Actor due September 13th via Ninja Tune.

“Mutations” sees Nilüfer recounting experiences that have subtly transformed and shaped her. The single comes alongside a new video directed by Nilüfer’s sister, Molly Daniel, and shot along the streets and beaches of Spain.

Speaking on the track Nilüfer shares: “‘Mutations’ deals with change brought about by circumstance. This is not the phoenix rising from the ashes but the subtle change that happens constantly as millions of tiny decisions and actions shape your being. It’s kind of like survival, for me. Less of a transformation and more something that’s born out of your environment and surroundings, that you need to do to survive. Mutation is just something you have to go through- you have to evolve.”

Nilüfer will be heading on her world tour this Fall following the album’s release. The tour begins with North America starting in Philadelphia on September 28th and continuing on with stops including New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles. Full tour routing can be found below.

Upcoming Live Dates

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/4 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

EU & UK Dates

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall SOLD OUT

11/26 – Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT

11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/2 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece SOLD OUT

12/3 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/4 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/5 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

#niluferyanyaaaaaa