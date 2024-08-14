Bones UK – Knee Deep

GRAMMY-nominated duo, BONES UK, have released their new single, ‘KNEE DEEP’, alongside the official music video from their sophomore album, SOFT, due out on 13th September via Sumerian Records.

‘KNEE DEEP’ delves into the emotional complexities of feeling too deeply. It captures the longing for a simpler, less intense experience of life, where the weight of emotions doesn’t pull one down so profoundly. The lyrics convey a bittersweet desire to shield oneself from the overwhelming waves of feelings, suggesting that a lighter heart might make life’s journey easier and more bearable. Through its reflective and soulful melody, the song resonates with anyone who has ever wished for respite from the burden of their own sensitivity.

SOFT builds on the massive success of their 2019 self-titled debut, the unapologetically rebellious duo returns with a visceral, anthemic take on their future-rock mélange of swaggering guitars, gritty electronics, and love-yourself / think-for-yourself lyrics. The 11-tracks are bound by through lines of massive hooks, bold stylistic cocktails, and empowering lyrics.

“It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up,” said vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones. “Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”

#bonesbandbones