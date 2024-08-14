Beau – Messy

On September 13, NYC’s Beau will release their new album Girl Cried Wolf via Immortal Records.

The band is Heather Goldin (singer/songwriter) and Emma Jenney (guitarist/songwriter) whose life-long friendship, alongside the ups and downs of growing up and into adulthood in New York City, has informed much of the forthcoming LP. Today they give fans another taste of Girl Cried Wolf with the release of new single “Messy,” The reflective song describes “the feeling of isolation and the need for friends to help pull you out of it,” says the band. They add, “Messy is a song about feeling wild and crazy and unhinged but at the same time, knowing time will pass and all will be well.”

Goldin directed the video and says, “The video encompasses the downtown New York community and the love for outdoor green space. Thanks to Elizabeth street garden for helping make parts of this video possible. The city is planning to destroy the garden in September so it felt right to film some scenes and embody the messiness of gentrification in NYC.”

Beau Tour Dates

9/17 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY

