The Linda Lindas – Yo Me Estreso

The Linda Lindas release “Yo Me Estreso,” the new single and video from their recently announced new album, No Obligation, due October 11th via Epitaph. The song and video feature “Weird Al” Yankovic on guest accordion.

“‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren’t,” explains Bela Salazar. “It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise in the opening, title track of the album – “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

THE LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES:

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/27 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

08/31 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

