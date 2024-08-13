Mxmtoon – i hate texas

Last month, mxmtoon gave us a taste of new music with “i hate texas” via AWAL and today, shares a self-directed and self-edited video for the new single that features shots by Sophia Juliette from her recent stadium tour of North American tour opening for AJR.

On the “i hate texas” video, mxmtoon says “Making the music video for “i hate texas” was a really fun way to get back to my roots on YouTube. I think it’s really easy to get caught up in the feeling that music videos need to be super polished and shiny presentations, when in reality they can also just be a bunch of clips of you goofing around on Photo Booth. Creating videos was one of my first loves online, and I find so much joy in the fact that I continue to get the opportunity to partake in crafting the visual world for the songs I create.”

#mxmtoon