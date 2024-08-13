The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Videos

Michi – If You Want Me

Alex Teitz
Michi by Alondra Buccio

Latinx artist Michi has signed with Stones Throw Records. The singer and songwriter’s new song “If You Want Me”, produced by Blake Rhein of Durand Jones & the Indications and Paul Cherry, is the first taste of her debut album.

In 2023, Michi moved from LA to a small seaside town, where she was able to grow into herself and land on a sound that felt authentic to her and the stories she wanted to tell. “If You Want Me” marks a move away from the pop leanings of Michi’s earlier singles and EPs to a warmer, more soulful sound.

The song takes aim at partners who treat their lovers as playthings to be picked up and dropped at whim. In the music video, Michi – who was on track to become a dancer before she changed her focus to music – dances on a beach in an homage to MTV-era R&B videos.

Michi says: “This was the first song Blake, Paul and I made the first day we met. At the time I was sad over this guy who I’m ironically now cool with. I felt so down, but this song transformed that for me. The voicemail part takes me back to my favorite 90s and Y2K moments. I like to pretend I’m opening my flip phone & leaving the voicemail.”

#michiguerrero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.