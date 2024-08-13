Michi – If You Want Me

Latinx artist Michi has signed with Stones Throw Records. The singer and songwriter’s new song “If You Want Me”, produced by Blake Rhein of Durand Jones & the Indications and Paul Cherry, is the first taste of her debut album.

In 2023, Michi moved from LA to a small seaside town, where she was able to grow into herself and land on a sound that felt authentic to her and the stories she wanted to tell. “If You Want Me” marks a move away from the pop leanings of Michi’s earlier singles and EPs to a warmer, more soulful sound.

The song takes aim at partners who treat their lovers as playthings to be picked up and dropped at whim. In the music video, Michi – who was on track to become a dancer before she changed her focus to music – dances on a beach in an homage to MTV-era R&B videos.

Michi says: “This was the first song Blake, Paul and I made the first day we met. At the time I was sad over this guy who I’m ironically now cool with. I felt so down, but this song transformed that for me. The voicemail part takes me back to my favorite 90s and Y2K moments. I like to pretend I’m opening my flip phone & leaving the voicemail.”

#michiguerrero