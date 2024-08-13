Hello Mary – Down My Life

On September 13 New York City’s Hello Mary will release their new album Emita Ox via Frenchkiss Records.

Possessing a sound that pushes harder into heavy distortion and psychedelic dreamscapes, the new LP sees Hello Mary building out their singular universe of gutsy, virtuosic alt-rock. The band co-produced the album alongside Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza, Wednesday, Snail Mail) in Asheville, NC.

Today they tease the LP with the release of new single “Down My Life.” and the band’s Helena Straight says, “‘Down My Life’ is possibly the most lyrically powerful song for me on the record. The lyrics are somewhat vague, so the meaning behind it is not totally obvious to the listener, which is how I’d like it to be considering the state I was in when I wrote it.” The song features her angelic vowels on top of warped piano and menacing bass.

Hello Mary is the trio of Straight, Stella Wave, and Mikaela Oppenheimer. They previously shared “Three,” and “0%”

Hello Mary tour dates

Aug 30 – End of the Road Festival – Dorset, UK

Aug 31 – Manchester Psych Fest – Manchester, UK

Sept 1 – Edinburgh Psych Fest – Edinburgh, UK

Sept. 4 – The Shacklewell Arms – London, UK *

Sept 5 – Brixton Windmill – London, UK *

Sept 11 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK %

Sept 12 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK %

Sept 13 – Bristol SWX – Bristol, UK %

Sept 14 – Roundhouse – London, UK %

Oct 4 – Barboza – Seattle, WA *

Oct 6 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR *

Oct 9 – Brick & Mortar (Popscene) – San Francisco, CA *

Oct 10 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA *

Oct 12 – Best Friends Forever Festival – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 14 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO *

Oct 16 – Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA *

Oct 17 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN *

Oct 19 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL *

Oct 20 – Lager House – Detroit, MI *

Oct 21 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON *

Oct 24 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *

Oct 25 – Ukie Club – Philadelphia, PA *

Oct 26 – Warsaw – – Brooklyn, NY %

Oct 27 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC *

Oct 29 – Pinhook – Durham, NC *

Oct 30 – Masquerade-Purgatory – Atlanta, GA *

Nov 1 – Andy’s – Denton, TX *

Nov 2 – White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) – Houston, TX *

Nov 3 – Levitation Festival – Austin, TX

* denotes headline

^ denotes dates with Julie

% denotes support for American Football

