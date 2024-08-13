Harmony – Gossip

Los Angeles darling Harmony announces her debut solo album, Gossip, due October 11th via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp.

Alongside the announcement of Gossip, Harmony shares her new single “No Romeo.”

The electro-pop banger arrives alongside a video directed, styled and edited by Harmony herself of a lively dinner party full of champagne, making out, and chaos inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge along with Gossip Girl. Gossip will also include Harmony’s previously released singles “Miss America,” “Thot Daughter” and “Coke and Mentos.”

Speaking about the themes within Gossip, Harmony shares, “‘Gossip’ is an exploration of different angles of virtue. I wanted to play with the concept of goodness. You observe so many interesting people living in this world and it’s easy to judge them. Some of the people I characterized I know intimately, some from a distance. Some of the traits live inside me and I exploded them. I wanted to explore shame, parts of myself I think are ugly, shine light and offer compassion to them. I’ve dealt with moral scrupulosity for a lot of my life and I’ve realized the definition of goodness is so different for each person.”

