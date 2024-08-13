The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Fousheé – War

Alex Teitz
Foushee by Alondra Buccio

Fousheé expands her Pointy Heights universe with new single “war” and accompanying visualizer out everywhere now. Her second album Pointy Heights debuts September 13th on RCA Records.

Opening with the line “bad girls don’t fuss – they’d rather be living a life of harmony,” Fousheé keeps the peace on “war.” The track, which is set to vintage calypso style instrumentals with a downbeat coastal sensibility, is perfect for those looking to embrace the calm and eke out the last few weeks of summer.

POINTY HEIGHTS

Pointy Heights was announced earlier this month alongside the Steve Lacy-produced lead single “still around,” featuring a propulsive groovy bassline and a music video shot on her family’s property in Jamaica.

