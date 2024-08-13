Charly Bliss – Back There Now

Charly Bliss release “Back There Now,” the jaunty final single from their anticipated new album FOREVER, out this Friday on Lucky Number.

The song arrives with a tongue-in-cheek video directed by the band’s Dan Shure.

“One of the craziest things about getting older is growing away from the things you did when you were young(er) and stupid(er). But then I’ll read something or hear a song that takes me right back to the dramatic insanity of my early twenties love life, and I’m forced to acknowledge the freaky glutton for pain and heartache who’s still somewhere inside of me no matter how deeply I’ve buried her,” Eva Hendricks says of the song.

FOREVER is full of the band’s biggest, brightest power pop yet, but it’s an evolution, not a departure. FOREVER crams a lifetime of feeling, decades of friendship, and years of craft into a batch of sonically tight but emotionally vast songs that activate the pleasure centers in your brain. The songs shimmer and burst, the way fireworks look like they should sound, as exemplified by the album’s previous singles “Nineteen,” “Waiting For You” and “Calling You Out.” Of the record, the band says it “celebrates the big love between the four of us and the life we’ve fought for and built together. The lyrics are head over heels, overflowing with romantic love, friend love, crushes and the hurricanes of feeling that accompany all the massive shifts of growing up. We fell back in love with making music through this record, and you can hear it.”

Tour Dates:

Sept 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 6 – Cambridge, MA @ Royale

Sept 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 11 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sept 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 14 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept 17 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sept 18 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Sept 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sept 23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sept 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sept 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 4 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 8 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Nov 6 – London, UK @ The Garage (Pitchfork London)

#charlybliss