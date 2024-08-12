Kacey Chambers – Backbone

ARIA Hall of Famer and revered multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers has unveiled an exciting suite of forthcoming new material – kicking off with the announcement of her book Just Don’t Be A Dickhead (Hardie Grant Books, available October 1), the material informing and inspiring her new album Backbone (MGM Distribution, available October 4).

Kasey said, “I’ve just finished writing a book! I am beyond excited to be releasing it along with a brand-new album. The book is a collection of stories and experiences from my life that I’ve learnt from over the years. Some from humorous, embarrassing moments, some from deep, heartfelt memories that taught me unlikely things to consistently draw on along the way.”

To enhance the readers’ experience, QR codes appear throughout the book to take them to the story’s correlating song. Readers can experience the book and the album the way Kasey wrote it, together. The audio-book also delivers a unique listener experience that includes Kasey reading and performing songs.

“I am so keen (and a little bit scared) to share these two real and honest representations of my creative soul, along with the inspiration I’ve found in unexpected places throughout my unique life.”

Published nationally in hardback, ebook and audiobook Just Don’t Be a Dickhead …. And other profound things I’ve learnt is Kasey at her most heartfelt and honest. From her childhood in the Australian outback to the heights of her international success as a singer songwriter, Kasey has trusted her gut, stuck to her values and learned some hard truths, always while trying to live by the best advice she’s ever received: just don’t be a dickhead. With a foreword from Keith Urban the book has received early praise.

Never one to shy away from home truths, introspective storytelling and unfiltered honesty, Chambers’ distinctive brand of writing weaves through both the musically-versatile Backbone and the thematically-versatile Just Don’t Be A Dickhead. Pressing play on the self-produced Backbone will take listeners on a journey through not only where Chambers has been over the years, but where she’s at right now.

Chambers enlisted some of the usual suspects to play on Backbone – her dad and guitarist Bill Chambers, her guitarist Brandon Dodd and longtime bassist Jeff McCormack. In a surprise twist, however, two first-timers also joined the fold in the studio: guitarist Sam Teskey, of The Teskey Brothers, and American drummer Brady Blade – who has drummed for Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and the Dave Matthews to name only a few.

“Good and bad, this album is who I am,” she says. “I worked with my favourite musicians, and I sang about every beautiful, joyous, embarrassing and tough thing I’ve gone through. Everything that’s gone into making me this person. Even before anyone has heard this album or read the book, I feel like I’ve achieved something special.”

The album’s title track “Backbone (The Desert Child)”, the first single, is out now.

