Casandra’s Crossing – Garden of Earthly Delights

Introducing CASANDRA’S CROSSING!

This new musical alliance between guitar legend George Lynch and powerhouse singer Casandra Carson is poised to set the rock ‘n’ roll world on fire! The project’s inaugural single is entitled “Stranger” and is the kick-off for their upcoming album, Garden of Earthly Delights, out October 25th via Frontiers Music Srl.

Casandra comments on “Stranger:”

“’Stranger’ was a really fun one to write to. I always wanted the lyrics to match the vibe of the music, and every time I listened to George’s demo, I got War of the Worlds / alien invasion vibes. I was second-guessing myself and thought it might be kind of dumb to write a song about that, so I asked my boyfriend his opinion, and he simply said, ‘Why not? Show me your ideas so far.’ He actually liked what little I had, and proceeded to help me write the rest of the song that night! Little did we know, it would end up being the first single. So thank you, Jaron Gulino!”

The musical chemistry between these two talented artists has created a magnificent modern hard rock album that showcases Lynch’s trademark riffage driven by the outstanding voice of Casandra Carson, who is set to be the next rock singing sensation.

About Garden of Earthly Delights, Casandra also adds:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever meet, let alone collaborate with such a legend as George Lynch! It was an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him on this record. George’s tracks were so cool and inspiring, it was probably some of the most fun I’ve ever had writing lyrics and melodies. I truly couldn’t be more proud of this album, and I’m so excited to finally share it with the rest of the world.”

#georgelynchofficial #casandracarsonofficial