Quivers – Oyster Cuts

Melbourne, Australia janglepop maestros Quivers release their Merge Records debut, Oyster Cuts.

The album is available digitally wherever you listen to music, and on CD, LP, and limited opaque seaglass Peak Vinyl from the Merge store. In addition, following a whirlwind tour of the United States that included two show-stealing sets at Merge 35 and a performance at KEXP, the band has announced yet another expansion of their worldwide tour, with new dates in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Spain—a staggering run of 40+ dates that begins in August and stretches into 2025!

Oyster Cuts is brimming with pop gems like opener “Never Be Lonely,” which explores the thrill of love and the anxiety of holding on to it with the warmth and insight of a conversation between friends.

The first song written for Oyster Cuts and the last one completed in studio, the song is demonstrative of Quivers’ growth as a band, as Bella Quinlan takes lead vocals and guitarists Sam Nicholson and Michael Panton lock in on one of their most expansive riffs yet.

Quivers will celebrate the release of Oyster Cuts with a trio of shows in Australia before making their way back to North America, where they’ll criss-cross the United States and Canada, joining Superchunk along the way. European and UK tour dates follow in the winter.

Quivers on tour:

Aug 30 Adelaide, AU – Queen’s Theatre

Sep 06 Ballarat, AU – The Eastern

Sep 07 Castlemaine, AU – The Bridge Hotel

Sep 22 San Francisco, CA – Make Out Room

Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records

Sep 25 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

Sep 27 Phoenix, AZ – Linger Longer Lounge

Sep 28 Santa Fe, NM – Rufina Taproom

Sep 30 Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

Oct 02 Atlanta, GA – The Inner Space

Oct 03 Roanoke, VA – The Spot on Kirk

Oct 04 Baltimore, MD – The Undercroft

Oct 05 Brooklyn, NY – Alphaville

Oct 06 Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

Oct 07 Catskill, NY – Avalon Lounge

Oct 10 Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo

Oct 11 Toronto, ON – Monarch Tavern

Oct 12 Detroit, MI – Lager House

Oct 14 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner*

Oct 15 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall*

Oct 16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

Oct 17 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

Oct 18 Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge*

Oct 19 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater*

Oct 21 Austin, TX – Radio/East*

Oct 22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

Oct 23 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre*

Nov 01 Canberra, AU – The Polo

Nov 02 Sydney, AU – Waywards

Nov 03 Port Kembla, AU – The Servo

Nov 08 Melbourne, AU – The Corner Hotel

Nov 15 Hobart, AU – Altar

Nov 16 Brisbane, AU – Black Bear Lodge

Dec 03 Dresden, DE – Ostpol

Dec 05 Hamburg, DE – Hebebühne

Dec 06 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Dec 10 Paris, FR – Supersonic

Dec 11 London, UK – The Lexington

Dec 12 Manchester, UK – Castle Hotel

Dec 13 Madrid, ES – Maravillas Club

Dec 14 Barcelona, ES – Heliogábal

Dec 15 Valencia, ES – Loco Club

Jan 25 Fremantle, AU – Mojos

*w/ Superchunk

